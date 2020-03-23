Malawi: ACB Engages Communities On Corruption in Ntcheu - Drilled On Project Monitoring

23 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Maston Kaiya - Mana

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) says monitoring and evaluation of community development projects will reduce corruption in district councils.

ACB's senior public education officer Catherine Nkhoma made the remarks on Thursday during a Social Accountability Training workshop for area development committees (ADCs) from traditional authorities Makwangwala and Ganya and ACB clubs in Ntcheu District.

She said the fight against corruption is the responsibility of all stakeholders and that the country cannot realise meaningful progress if the fight is left to ACB alone.

Nkhoma urged the participants to take a leading role in development projects in their communities for easy monitoring.

She said: "ADCs and ACB clubs are like middlemen in the local councils. Most of them are not trained.

"So, we will conduct training nationwide on how to monitor and evaluate development projects in communities."

Nkhoma said corruption was evil and urged participants to resist and report it.

National Initiative for Civic Education officer Emmanuel Banda said the meeting came at the right time when ADCs have begun their duties.

"The training will help members in monitoring and evaluating development projects in the district," he said.

Upper Makwangwala ADC vice-chairperson Steven Gongonya commended ACB for the training and assured people that he would share the knowledge, skills and techniques with others.

"As ADC members, we have a role to play in development projects in our areas. So, I will mobilise my fellow members and share with them what I have learned during the workshop," he said.

