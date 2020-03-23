Malawi: 3 Killed, 12 Arrested Over Blood Sucking Allegations in North Malawi

23 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

At least 12 suspects have been arrested in connection to the brutal murder of three people believed to be blood suckers in Mzimba and Chitipa districts on the northern part of Malawi.

A strange hysteria has gripped a pair of communities in Malawi as residents are terrified that they will fall victim to enigmatic entities described as 'blood suckers.' Known locally as 'anamapopa,' these fearsome forces are described as using both magical powers as well as modern technology to attack their victims.

According to National Police Spokesperson, James Kadadzera, one person was killed in Mzimba and the other two lost their lives in Chitipa following blood sucking allegations circulating in the two districts.

Kadadzera said it was disheartening that communities are subscribing to blood sucking myths resulting in taking the law in their own hands.

"The Malawi Police Service would like to inform Malawians that the blood suckers myth making rounds in Mzimba and Chitipa districts remains an allegation. The police continue to investigate the issue and nobody has so far claimed to have fallen victim.

"However during the past four days, the police notes with regret that innocent people have been brutally murdered on the pretext that they were blood sucking suspects. Subsequently three people have lost their lives; two in Chitipa and one in Mzimba," said Kadadzera.

He therefore strongly condemned what he described as uncivilized behavior of mob justice and warned that anyone involved in mob justice will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

"So far 12 suspects are already in police hands for taking part in these gruesome incidences. The MPS warns Malawians against fabrication of malicious rumours about blood suckers as it is negatively affecting innocent individuals who are either wounded, killed or have their houses demolished on mere suspicion and myth that they are dealing in blood sucking business,"

The National Police spokesperson also faith, traditional and political leaders to take an active role in stopping their people from engaging in acts of mob justice.

He said in instances where the community suspects some persons to be blood suckers, the police should be immediately informed for proper inquiry.

Similar allegations were highly circulated in 2017 and 2019 in Phalombe and Mulanje districts were lives and property was lost and nobody medically proven to have fallen victim.

