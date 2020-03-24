Nigeria: COVID-19 - Things May Get Worse, Govt Tells Nigerians

23 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Isiaka Wakili

The Federal Government says it is hoping for the best in its efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, said this at a press conference in Abuja today.

The minister said the government was prepared for the worst.

According to him: "The truth is that things may yet get worse than it is now, hence the need for all hands to be on deck."

He said tougher decisions might yet be on the way to contain the disease, "but whatever decision is taken will be in the best interest of Nigerians.

"We want to appeal to Nigerians to continue to support the efforts of the government at all levels to defeat this coronavirus."

The minister said; "those who will not cooperate by submitting to the authorities, as required, the government will use all lawful means at its disposal to trace and bring them in.

"Having now shut our gateway airports, the biggest assignment for us is contact tracing to find all those who may have come into contact with those who have the disease."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Nigeria Reports Chloroquine Poisonings After Trump Praised Drug
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.