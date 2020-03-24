Nigeria: COVID-19 - Nigeria Shuts Land Borders

23 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulaziz Abdulaziz

The federal government has announced immediate closure of all its borders to human traffic.

The announcement comes as Nigeria recorded 36 cases of COVID-19, including one death.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, stated this while addressing a news conference on Monday.

Mr Mustapha said the new measure is in addition to the closure of the country's air space from international travels.

He said the new decision is part of additional measures taken to further control the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Nigeria had last year shut its land borders to goods, mainly to curb smuggling.

Details later...

