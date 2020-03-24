Malawi: Mutharika Appoints 3 New High Court Judges - Jabber, Texious and Kamowa

23 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

President Peter Mutharika has appointed three new High Court judges in exercise of powers confered upon him by Section 111 (2) of the constitution of the Republic of Malawi.

Jabber Alide: now judge at High Court

Private practice lawyer and Football Association of Malawi Vice President Jabber Alide has been appointed to the bar as judge.

Zomba Chief Resident Magistrate Texious Masoamphambe has been elevated to High Court judge.

Mutharika has also increased number of female judges by appointing Industrial Relations Court (IRC) chairperson Chimwemwe Kamowa as High Court judge.

According to a statement seen by Nyasa Times from the Office of the President and Cabinet, the appointments are with immediate effect.

