Nigeria: Govt Cancels Heads State of Lake Chad Basin Meeting Over Coronavirus

23 March 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Olawale Ajimotokan

President Muhammadu Buhari has cancelled the meeting of the Heads of State of the Chad Basin Commission scheduled for next week, over the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made this disclosure on Monday in Abuja.

He said that even though some political and religious leaders had either denied the existence of coronavirus or defied the directives to avoid a large gathering, President Buhari took the decision as a leader to demonstrate great responsibility at this time so as to avoid putting the lives of the general public in danger.

Mohammed also vowed that the long arm of government would soon catch up with those who willfully flout the directives aimed at checking the spread of the coronavirus disease.

He also sought the cooperation of the public in the area of contact tracing by the health services to find people who may have been exposed to the contagion, saying those who have come into close contact with others who have coronavirus are at higher risk of infection and of potentially infecting others.

"For those who will not cooperate by submitting to the authorities, as required, the government will use all lawful means at its disposal to trace and bring them in," Mohammed said.

