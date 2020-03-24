Nigeria: Govt to Recall Retired Doctors, Nurses Over COVID-19

23 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

The Federal Government has said retired doctors and nurses could be recalled in states to help in the fight against COVID-19.

According to the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, he said, 36 persons had so far been infected in the country, with 26 of them having travel history while six had contacts with infected persons.

He added that four of the infected persons had no travel history or known contact with a confirmed case.

The minister said one death had so far been recorded.

He said, "We have advised that some states should issue a call for retired doctors and nurses to be able to be reabsorbed and come back to service for this particular period if the need arises. They can be recalled back to active duty. They are in the reserved pool.

COVID-19 Cases Rise to 36 in Nigeria

