Liberia: Senators to Wear Masks During Session

-- Stringent New Protocols for Coronavirus Effected

The Liberian Senate through an internal memo has effected several stringent measures for Coronavirus, including the request for Senators to wear masks at all times while in the Senate building and during sessions. The memo signed by Chairman of the Senate Committee on Rules, Order and Administration, Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, disclosed that the Liberian Senate will return to the bigger and spacious old Chambers than the Chinese-constructed Annex being used.

During the next four sessions according to the memo, sitting capacity for Senators will be arranged six feet apart; while each Senator will be allowed to have one staff at a time in office excluding his/her driver and security.

The stringent measures will also all departments of the Senate shut down for one month, excluding the Secretariat, Accounts, Maintenance, Operations, Human Resources, Procurement, Press and Protocol, which will accommodate two employees each.

The measures, according to Senator Lawrence, is in further adherence to the rigorous preventive decisions against Coronavirus and she clarified that during this period, Senators will only attend session on Tuesday and Thursday, while the Senate Leadership will work on non-session days.

Meanwhile, the Senate has decided that only six (6) media representatives from the Press Department will be permitted to cover Senate plenary deliberations, while the Senate Press Bureau will do all recordings and brief the media after every session. "Absolutely, no visitors will be allowed into the premises of the Senate," the memo concluded with the emphasis on the Senate's call for reinforced straight adherence to hand-washing protocol at every entrance to the Capitol Building.