Rwanda: Update COVID-19 19 March 2020

19 March 2020 -- No new coronavirus cases were identified today. The confirmed total remains to eleven (11).

All confirmed coronavirus patients remain under treatment in stable condition, isolated from other patients. The tracing of all contacts has been conducted for further management.

Fourteen-days quarantine will continue to be mandatory for any airline passenger exhibiting COVID_19 symptoms upon arrival. In addition, all arriving passengers, including those who arrived with the past two weeks, are required to self-quarantine for 14 days from the date of arrival and follow all the Ministry of Health's self-isolation guidelines. These requirements will be strictly enforced.

As previously announced, all arriving and departing commercial passenger flights, including Rwandair, will be halted beginning 23:59 on Friday, 20 March 2020 for an initial period of 30 days. Only cargo and emergency flights will operate.

Heightened vigilance is required from all residents of Rwanda. Continue to observe the instructions of health authorities, particularly washing hands regularly, avoiding large gatherings, maintaining physical distance from other people (at least 1,5 meter), and limiting unnecessary movements.

The initial two weeks period of closure for schools and places of worship may be renewed based on circumstances.

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should call the toll-free number 114, email callcenter [at] rbc.gov.rw, send a Whatsapp message to +250788202080(or +250781753012, or contact a medical professional.

