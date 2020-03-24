Rwanda Covid-19 Cases Jump to 36

24 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Collins Mwai

The number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in the country grew by 17 on Monday to a total of 36, the latest statement by the Ministry of Health indicates.

The 17 new cases include; nine travelers from Dubai, UAE, three travelers from Kenya, two from the United States, and one each from Qatar and India.

Another one case is a contact of a previously confirmed case who was traced.

All the travelers entered isolation between 17th and 20th March and were tested, according to the ministry.

According to the statement, all patients including previously confirmed cases are under treatment and are in stable condition.

People who may have come into contact with the above mentioned patients have also been traced for further management.

"The government continues to call for heightened vigilance and adherence to measures announced including the restriction of non-essential movement, closing of non-essential businesses and suspension of travel between cities and districts," said the statement.

As health workers make efforts to contain the virus spread, the government continues to urge Rwandans to stay home and avoid unnecessary movement to avoid the transmission of the virus.

The government has also closed the airport to passenger planes and it is only open for emergencies and freight transport.

While some individuals may consider themselves healthy to recover easily, health experts warn that movement and physical interaction exposes more people to the ailment including those with lower immunity.

During the lockdown period that went into force on Sunday March 22, only markets and shops selling foodstuffs and other essential groceries will remain open.

Also open are hospitals, pharmacies, petrol stations, among others while public transport is limited to service the providers of these essential services.

However, the transporters have to observe the necessary precautions, including maintaining hygiene and ensuring passengers keep at least one metre between them.

Globally, over 378,000 coronavirus cases had been recorded by Monday, while the death toll was over 16,000 by press time, according to the World Health Organisation.

Over 101,000 people have been able to recover from the virus and discharged.

cmwai@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/ByCollinsMwai

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Nigeria Reports Chloroquine Poisonings After Trump Praised Drug
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
COVID-19 Cases Rise to 36 in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.