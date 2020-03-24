Rwanda: Update COVID-19 21 March 2020

21 March 2020 -- No new coronavirus cases were identified today. The confirmed total remains to eleven (17).

All confirmed coronavirus patients remain under treatment in stable condition, isolated from other patients. The tracing of all contacts has been conducted for further management.

Anyone who arrived within the past two weeks is required to self-quarantine for 14 days from the date of arrival and follow all self-isolation guidelines from the Ministry of Health. These requirements will be strictly enforced.

Heightened vigilance is required. As announced by the Office of the Prime Minister, effective at 23:59 on Saturday, 21 March 2020, for an initial two weeks period, borders are closed (except for returning citizens and legal residents, who will be quarantined in designated locations), all non-essential business are closed, travel between cities and districts is suspended, and unnecessary movements outside of home are not permitted. There are exceptions for essential services and personnel.

Schools and places of worship continue to be closed until further notice.

Continue to observe the instructions of health authorities, particularly washing hands regularly and maintaining physical distance from other people (at least 1 meter).

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should call the toll-free number 114, email callcenter [at] rbc.gov.rw, send a Whatsapp message to +250788202080(or +250781753012, or contact a medical professional.