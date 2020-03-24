Rwanda: Update COVID-19 21 March 2020

23 March 2020
World Health Organization (Geneva)

21 March 2020 -- No new coronavirus cases were identified today. The confirmed total remains to eleven (17).

All confirmed coronavirus patients remain under treatment in stable condition, isolated from other patients. The tracing of all contacts has been conducted for further management.

Anyone who arrived within the past two weeks is required to self-quarantine for 14 days from the date of arrival and follow all self-isolation guidelines from the Ministry of Health. These requirements will be strictly enforced.

Heightened vigilance is required. As announced by the Office of the Prime Minister, effective at 23:59 on Saturday, 21 March 2020, for an initial two weeks period, borders are closed (except for returning citizens and legal residents, who will be quarantined in designated locations), all non-essential business are closed, travel between cities and districts is suspended, and unnecessary movements outside of home are not permitted. There are exceptions for essential services and personnel.

Schools and places of worship continue to be closed until further notice.

Continue to observe the instructions of health authorities, particularly washing hands regularly and maintaining physical distance from other people (at least 1 meter).

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should call the toll-free number 114, email callcenter [at] rbc.gov.rw, send a Whatsapp message to +250788202080(or +250781753012, or contact a medical professional.

Read the original article on WHO.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 World Health Organization. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: WHO

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Nigeria Reports Chloroquine Poisonings After Trump Praised Drug
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
COVID-19 Cases Rise to 36 in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.