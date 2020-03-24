South Africa: Safa Welcomes Measures By President Ramaphosa to Curb Corona Virus

23 March 2020
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

Sport and sport business is fundamentally based on healthy, physically and medically fit players. The Covid-19 pandemic has rearranged our priorities for the sake of the future of football.

SAFA therefore, in line with the call by the State President, will extend the ban of all football matches and all other football activities from 4 April 2020 as first announced by the Association to 16 April 2020.

Thereafter, and in consultation with national government, SAFA will reassess the situation and map the way forward.

Issued by the Communications Department: SAFA

For further enquiries, kindly contact:

Dominic Chimhavi

Head of Communications: SAFA

+27 71 332 9886

dominic.chimhavi@safa.net

