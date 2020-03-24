South Africa: National Lockdown - International Travellers From High-Risk Countries to Be Denied Entry, Says Ramaphosa

Photo: South African Presidency
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing "urgent and drastic measures" to combat the coronavirus.
23 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

South Africans arriving home from high-risk countries will have to be quarantined for 14 days, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday.

The travel restrictions were announced as part of a nationwide lockdown that will take effect on Thursday.

The lockdown includes several measures that will be implemented to combat the spread of Covid-19 to "flatten the curve".

The restrictions will have an impact on South Africans and travellers arriving from high-risk countries.

"South African citizens and residents arriving from high-risk countries will automatically be placed under quarantine for 14 days," Ramaphosa said.

Non-South Africans returning from high-risk countries would not be allowed entry, he added.

"Non-South Africans arriving on flights from high-risk countries that we prohibited a week ago will be turned back."

Those already in the country will also be subjected to a 14-day quarantine period.

"International travellers, who arrived in South Africa after 9 March 2020 from high-risk countries, will be confined to their hotels until they have completed a 14-day period of quarantine," Ramaphosa said.

Additionally, flights to Lanseria Airport in Gauteng will be suspended.

The restrictions follow a decision by the National Coronavirus Command Council to enforce a nationwide lockdown for 21 days.

"This is a decisive measure to save millions of South Africans from infection and save the lives of hundreds of thousands of people.

"While this measure will have a considerable impact on people's livelihoods, on the life of our society and on our economy, the human cost of delaying this action would be far, far greater," Ramaphosa said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

More on This
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown
You Need to Know the Latest Data to Avoid COVID-19
Africa, All Hands Needed In Fight Against COVID-19
Refugees, Displaced in South Africa, Face a New Fight in COVID-19
Dear South Africans, COVID-19 is Life-Changing
COVID-19 Slams Brakes on Major African Concerts, Festivals
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Nigeria Reports Chloroquine Poisonings After Trump Praised Drug
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
COVID-19 Cases Rise to 36 in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.