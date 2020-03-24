Sudan: Coronavirus - Dusk-to-Dawn Curfew Declared Across Sudan

23 March 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Sudan is to impose a countrywide curfew from 8 pm till 6 am effective tomorrow (March 24) and until further notice. The National Security and Defence Council announced the decision following its meeting this evening. Public transport will also be curtailed.

The new precautions against the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic also include a shut-down of public transport to limit travel. All bus traffic will stop effective 6 pm on Thursday.

These measures mirror those I many countries across the world designed to contain the spread of Covid-19. As of yesterday, no new cases of the virus have been identified in Sudan.

As reported by Radio Dabanga earlier today, According to the Sudanese Ministry of Health 47 people are still in isolation in two centres in Khartoum because of a suspected coronavirus (Covid-19) infection. In total, 341 people have been cleared and discharged from quarantine.

Two cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Sudan as of March 21. One patient died.

During the border opening to allow Sudanese residents from abroad to re-enter Sudan on March 20 and 21, a total of 413 people arrived and were screened through Khartoum airport, Port Sudan seaport and the border with Chad.

People coming from countries with local transmission must stay in home isolation for 14 days. A government-sponsored call centre was activated on 19 March to answer all questions related to COVID-19. The call centre, for all Sudanese residents, operates 24 hours a day/7 days a week.

