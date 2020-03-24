South Africa: DA Welcomes Lockdown - 'COVID-19 Biggest Threat SA Has Faced in Its 26 Years of Democracy'

Photo: South African Presidency
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing "urgent and drastic measures" to combat the coronavirus.
23 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

The DA has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of a nationwide lockdown, saying Covid-19 is "the biggest threat our country has faced in its 26 years of democracy".

On Monday, Ramaphosa announced additional, stricter measures to combat the virus, including a national lockdown.

With 402 positive cases confirmed by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Monday, DA leader John Steenhuisen said the lockdown was critical to contain the virus and prevent its spread.

He added the virus would put pressure on our health and economic system, making the lockdown the right thing to do.

"Locking down our country and deploying the SANDF is something no South African would ever want to see in peacetime, but given the severity of our challenge, it is absolutely the right thing to do.

"The threat of this virus is akin to a wartime situation, and this requires of each of us to make sacrifices in our daily lives, and to some of the liberties of our democratic society," Steenhuisen said.

He added these "drastic measure" could save lives.

"Three weeks of drastic measures now can save us many lives and buy us critical time for our healthcare professionals to deal with the unfolding crisis. If we don't make this sacrifice now, we will pay a far greater price in the long run."

The lockdown is scheduled to last 21 days starting on Thursday and imposes serious restrictions on, among others, ordinary South Africans, travellers and businesses.

"It will test our healthcare system and it will test our ability to withstand an economic onslaught like nothing before. But above all, it will test the resolve of our people, and this is where we can take great strength," Steenhuisen said.

He offered his and his party's assistance to Ramaphosa, as well as proposals on an economic recovery package.

"To the people of South Africa, I ask that you focus on what needs to be done and comply with everything that is required of you. Our efforts to beat this virus are only as strong as the weakest link in the chain. Everyone has to be 100% on board and committed," Steenhuisen added.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

More on This
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown
You Need to Know the Latest Data to Avoid COVID-19
Africa, All Hands Needed In Fight Against COVID-19
Refugees, Displaced in South Africa, Face a New Fight in COVID-19
Dear South Africans, COVID-19 is Life-Changing
COVID-19 Slams Brakes on Major African Concerts, Festivals
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Nigeria Reports Chloroquine Poisonings After Trump Praised Drug
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
COVID-19 Cases Rise to 36 in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.