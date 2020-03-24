Somalia: Coronavirus Fears in Somaliland - 14 Quarantined in Hargeisa

16 people with a high fever were on MONDAY quarantined in Somaliland´s capital Hargeisa fter landing at the IGAL international airport from Ethopia .

Two of the travellers quarantined was from Middle East and took Ethopia Airways flight in Dubai, while the other arrived from Adisabab direct , According to local media

Somaliland suspends Mogadishu -Hargeisa and Dubia -Hargeisa flights but Ethopian Airweys is still landing

All the new Covid-19 cases in the region i.e Uganda, Rwanda and now Somaliland have been linked to Ethiopian Airlines.