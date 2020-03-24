Somalia: Coronavirus Fears in Somaliland - 14 Quarantined in Hargeisa

23 March 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

16 people with a high fever were on MONDAY quarantined in Somaliland´s capital Hargeisa fter landing at the IGAL international airport from Ethopia .

Two of the travellers quarantined was from Middle East and took Ethopia Airways flight in Dubai, while the other arrived from Adisabab direct , According to local media

Somaliland suspends Mogadishu -Hargeisa and Dubia -Hargeisa flights but Ethopian Airweys is still landing

400 SNA Soldiers Graduate From UK Training in Baidoa

CCTV Cameras In Mogadishu Hit By Explosions

US releases 2019 Somalia Country Report on Human Rights

All the new Covid-19 cases in the region i.e Uganda, Rwanda and now Somaliland have been linked to Ethiopian Airlines.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Nigeria Reports Chloroquine Poisonings After Trump Praised Drug
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
COVID-19 Cases Rise to 36 in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.