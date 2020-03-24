Malawi: All Netball Games Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Fears

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) has suspended all the association's netball matches amid growing fears as Covid-19 cases spread in the continent.

No netball games

A statement signed by the Association General Secretary, Carol Bapu reads: "The Netball Association of Malawi wishes to inform its stakeholders that it has with immediate effect suspended all association netball matches in Malawi as a pre-cautionary measure against the COVID-19 outbreak.

NAM said the suspension of the games follows President Peter Mutharika's declaration on Friday evening of State of Disaster due to the threat of the Coronavirus.

The President has since directed the restriction of public gatherings, which includes netball matches, to less than 100 people.

Bapu said considering that on average, the crowds that patronize an association netball match are over 100 people, NAM suspended all matches until further notice.

She said the Association would continue to monitor and constantly assess the situation, get advice and guidance from government and health officials and put contingency plans in place to respond to any emerging trends to Covid-19.

This means that the Presidential Netball Cup games which were slated for April 2 to 4, 2020 in Lilongwe have been postponed for a later day.

Meanwhile, NAM is urging their stakeholders to do their part in observing the recommendations and general precautions against the pandemic.