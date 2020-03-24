Tanzania: Committee Satisfied With Construction of District Hospital

24 March 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mariam Juma in Mbulu

THE Administration and Local Government Affairs Committee has said it is satisfied with the construction of Mbulu District Hospital that will bring a sigh of relief to residents who have been traveling long distances to seek health services.

Hospital buildings are in Dongobesh and the committee said members were happy because they had observed that there was value for money as the construction was up to standard.

Chairman of the committee, Dr Jason Rweikiza, said for the residents to benefit from the project, the government should disburse funds allocated from this year's budget to complete the construction of hospital buildings.

Mbulu residents have been travelling long distances to get medical services, but with the completion of the hospital all that will be a thing of the past.

Services that will be offered include vaccinations, child clinics and other outpatient services. In the future, more services will be available, including inpatient services.

Deputy Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) Mwita Waitara assured the committee that the ministry was closely monitoring the hospital construction as well as the construction of other 67 hospitals nationwide so that they started offering services.

He said they would heed the committee's advice. Mbulu District Chief Medical Officer, Dr Bonaventure Chitopela, said more than 220,000 residents depended on the hospital as they had been travelling long distances to get treatment from other hospitals.

