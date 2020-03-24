Uganda Records 8 New Coronavirus Cases

24 March 2020
The Observer (Kampala)
By Frank Kisakye

Uganda's Health minister Jane Ruth Aceng has on Monday announced 8 new cases of coronavirus in the country. Uganda recorded her first coronavirus case on Saturday last week.

Aceng says all the new cases are Ugandan nationals who travelled from Dubai (two on March 20 and 6 on March 22) aboard Emirates and Ethiopian flights. The minister said the 8 new cases were got from the 35 samples tested on Monday at the Uganda Virus Research Institute.

They include a 37-year-old from Rubaga division, Kampala traveled to Dubai, 35-year-old resident of Ntinda, Kampala arrived from Dubai on March 22, 34-year-old resident of Makindye, Kampala, 30-year-old resident of Seguku, Kampala, 28-year-old resident of Baale, Kayunga, 35-year-old from Nkokonjeru Nsangi.

Aceng appealed to all travellers who were in Dubai in the last two weeks to call the health desk to be tested. The minister said Dubai was not regarded as a high-risk country according to the international situation report. She said all Uganda's cases are people who travelled to Dubai and used Ethiopian and Emirates flights. More than 15,000 people have died from COVID-19 across the world.

An estimated 100,000 of the 336,000 people who have been diagnosed with the disease across the world have recovered. Coronavirus is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes and releases watery droplets that are inhaled by another person or onto surfaces that are touched by another person. Symptoms and signs of the coronavirus include dry cough, fever and shortness on breath.

