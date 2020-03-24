Angola: President Honours Cuito Cuanavale Fighters

23 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — President João Lourenço Monday in Luanda paid a homage to the combatants of all battles?, particularly Angolans, Cubans and Russians, for their sacrifices during the Cuito Cuanavale Battle.

The Cuito Cuanavale Battle, one of the most bloody of Angola's post-independence wars, led to the self-determination of Namibia and the end to the apartheid regime in South Africa.

In a message on the occasion of the 23 March , the Southern Africa Liberation Day, President João Lourenço highlighted the sacrifices during months of fighting.

In a note that reached Angop on Monday, the head of State says that in the confrontation, the forces of the South African apartheid regime suffered a "shameful defeat".

This, João Lourenço adds, shattered the myth of invincibility and the white supremacy policy then prevailing in South Africa and precipitated the implementation of the United Nations' 435 Resolution on the Independence of neighbouring Namibia.

Mamibia eventually become independent on 21 March 1990.

The battle that was fought on Angolan soil in southeastern Cuando Cubango province, also led to the collapse of the apartheid regime and the holding of elections that ensured the African National Congress's democratic government of black majority, the note reads.

The Angolan head of State says in his message that with the Cuito Cuanavale victory, "Africa got rid of the world's most heinous regime, only second to that of the Nazy-fascism World War II."

Apart from the South African army, the Cuito Cuanavale Battle that came to an end in March 1988 involved the forces of the Angola's People Liberation Army (FAPLA), the Revolutionary Forces of Cuba (FAR) and the rebel's National Union for Total Independence of Angola (UNITA).

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

