Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Records Third Positive Case

23 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola has recorded its third positive case of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) on Monday, the Health minister Sílvia Lutucuta told a press conference in Luanda.

According to the minister, the person infected is a 23-year old Angolan national who arrived on 17 March from Spain after a stop-over in Portugal.

The first two positive cases of the Covid-19 in Angola were announced by the Health authorities on Saturday, 23 March. They are two male Angolans aged 36 and 38 years who entered Angola on 17 and 18 March from Portugal.

