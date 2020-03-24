Uganda: Coronavirus - Taxis Ordered to Carry Two Passengers Per Seat

Kampala — Police Monday issued new directives that will be followed by public service transport operators in order to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Under the new orders, commuter taxis that have been carrying 14 passengers, are now supposed to carry a maximum of nine commuters.

This means that only two passengers are supposed to occupy one seat.

Normally, one seat would be occupied by three passengers.

The measures have sparked fears that operators of public service vans might increase transport fares, to recover the money they have been earning while carrying the usual number of passengers.

That would be a big blow to commuters who have already been hit by economic challenges emanating from closure of several businesses to stem the spread of Coronavirus.

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Martins Okoth Ochola issued the directives and ordered the acting director of Traffic and Road Safety to implement them immediately.

Police spokesman, Mr Fred Enanga and leaders of public transport service confirmed the new measures.

"The IGP gave this orders and traffic officers must enforce them. We are also going to ensure that taxi and bus parks have disinfectants and passengers must use them before they board," Mr Enanga said on Monday.

Buses that have been carrying 69 passengers will now carry 59.

On Sunday, President Museveni said public transport was bothering him regarding their operations without spreading the deadly Coronavirus.

Mr Museveni urged the public to avoid using public service vehicles and if they are to use them, in an emergency, they should ensure that their hands are washed before and after boarding.

"If you don't have a personal vehicle, it is better you don't use public means," he said.

Uganda largely relies on public transport that is in hands of private individuals. Many of the public service vans don't keep the standard hygiene.

Mr Rashid Ssekindi, the chairman of Kampala Operational Taxis Stages Association, said the measures are aimed at ensuring that they don't close business as well as giving their passengers enough social distance recommended by health experts.

Bus companies have already increased the fare on long routes by Shs5,000 to cover the losses.

Boda boda cyclists will also not be allowed to carry more than one person on the pillion.

In many countries, government have stopped public transport systems that are seen as the hot bed for the spread of the virus given the mass numbers of passengers they handle.