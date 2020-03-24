Uganda Isolates 100 People Travelling From Rwanda

Kampala — Uganda Monday quarantined Ugandans and Rwandans who arrived from Rwanda following suspicion that they could have had contact with people who contracted Coronavirus in Rwanda.

At least 100 Ugandans and Rwandans who were travelling from Rwanda to Uganda by road, through Katuna which was closed by the government of Rwanda last year.

Rwanda claimed that Kampala was sponsoring groups that want to topple Mr Paul Kagame's government.

Mr Kagame stopped Rwandans from travelling to Uganda.

Since the global outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Rwanda has so far reported 19 people who have tested positive for Coronavirus prompting authorities to lockdown the entire country.

Police Spokesman, Mr Fred Enanga said the returnees have been taken to hospitals in Kabale District.

"People returning from Rwanda will remain in isolation until we are sure that they are free of coronavirus," Mr Enanga said.

Rwanda wasn't among the countries in category one, according to guidelines that were announced by the government last week.

Passengers from countries from category one must be quarantined for 14 days.

Hundreds of Ugandans who work in Rwanda regularly travel to their motherland.

A Ugandan woman of Rwandan origin, was allowed to travel from Rwanda to Uganda on March 22, and ended up in Mityana District, but security officers found her and transferred her to an isolation centre.

"Samples have been taken and tests are being carried out. She will remain in isolation area until we are sure that her results are negative," Mr Enanga said.

Security agencies are also looking for another woman, who is said to have had direct contact with a person who contracted Coronavirus in Rwanda, but entered Uganda through an un-gazzeted border point.