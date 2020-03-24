Uganda Isolates 100 People Travelling From Rwanda

23 March 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Andrew Bagala

Kampala — Uganda Monday quarantined Ugandans and Rwandans who arrived from Rwanda following suspicion that they could have had contact with people who contracted Coronavirus in Rwanda.

At least 100 Ugandans and Rwandans who were travelling from Rwanda to Uganda by road, through Katuna which was closed by the government of Rwanda last year.

Rwanda claimed that Kampala was sponsoring groups that want to topple Mr Paul Kagame's government.

Mr Kagame stopped Rwandans from travelling to Uganda.

Since the global outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Rwanda has so far reported 19 people who have tested positive for Coronavirus prompting authorities to lockdown the entire country.

Police Spokesman, Mr Fred Enanga said the returnees have been taken to hospitals in Kabale District.

"People returning from Rwanda will remain in isolation until we are sure that they are free of coronavirus," Mr Enanga said.

Rwanda wasn't among the countries in category one, according to guidelines that were announced by the government last week.

Passengers from countries from category one must be quarantined for 14 days.

Hundreds of Ugandans who work in Rwanda regularly travel to their motherland.

A Ugandan woman of Rwandan origin, was allowed to travel from Rwanda to Uganda on March 22, and ended up in Mityana District, but security officers found her and transferred her to an isolation centre.

"Samples have been taken and tests are being carried out. She will remain in isolation area until we are sure that her results are negative," Mr Enanga said.

Security agencies are also looking for another woman, who is said to have had direct contact with a person who contracted Coronavirus in Rwanda, but entered Uganda through an un-gazzeted border point.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Nigeria Reports Chloroquine Poisonings After Trump Praised Drug
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
COVID-19 Cases Rise to 36 in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.