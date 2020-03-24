Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa to Deal With Manufacturers Profiteering From Coronavirus

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said his government will come heavily on any manufacturer who wants to illegally profit from the coronavirus through charging extortionate prices.

He said while addressing the media at State House in Harare Monday where he was updating the nation on the coronavirus outbreak.

"I appeal to those involved in the manufacturing and trading of materials essential in the fight against coronavirus to resist the temptation of callously feeding fat on the current situation through extortionate pricing," said Mnangagwa.

"These materials include protective clothing, masks and sanitisers among other items. Any evidence of irresponsible corporate misbehaviour will leave government with no option but to come down heavily on offenders. We will have to behave responsibly in order to protect the public."

Mnangagwa also urged Zimbabweans to limit their visits to informal markets.

"Government will not at this stage close down informal markets and reduce the numbers involved as well as frequencies to these markets to these markets," he said.

He said the government will also deploy security and health personnel to improve on screening for the virus in public places.

Mnangagwa also encouraged the people to use automated electronic services in order to minimise human contact and interface.

"Wherever possible, government is encouraging automated electronic services in order to minimise human contact and interface. This is particularly important in dispensing essential services such as banking, payment of utilities and other services for which online options are available," he said.

Mnangagwa said the government would further release additional funding towards the procurement of more protective clothing.