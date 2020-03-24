Nigeria: Kidnappers Demand N20m for Abducted Footballers

24 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Bola Ojuola

Akure — The kidnappers of two Nigerian footballers, Dayo Ojo of Eyinmba FC and Benjamin Iluyomade of Abia Comet have demanded N20 million to secure their release.

The two players were abducted at Ipele near Owo in Ondo State Sunday evening.

Ojo and Iluyomade, former players of the Sunshine Stars FC of Akure, were kidnapped after teams had gone on vacation due to COVID-19 virus outbreak in the country.

A family source, who does not want his name mentioned, said the kidnappers made contact hours after the abduction to demand N100 million.

He later said that they had reduced their demand to N20 million on Monday, and that they were still begging and hoping they would still reduce.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, who confirmed the abduction, said the police were already on the trail of the kidnappers.

