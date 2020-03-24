Malawi: Nomination Fee Maintained At K2 Million for Presidential Elections

Blantyre — Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has maintained a two-million-kwacha nomination fee for all aspirants who wish to take part in the fresh election to be held on July 2, 2020.

This was revealed during the launch of elections calendar by the Commission which was held at Crossroads Hotel in Blantyre on Monday.

"Nomination papers are available for collection at MEC offices in Blantyre starting from today. The nomination fee remains K2 Million for all candidates which has to be deposited through the bank before presentation of nomination papers.

"The submission of the nomination papers will be on 23rd and 24th April. We believe this will give an ample time for contestants to certify the requirements for a successful nomination," said Justice Dr Jane Ansah, Chairperson of the MEC.

Ansah disclosed that, due to time factor, the nomination process will be conducted while the voter registration process will be in progress.

"May I urge unregistered candidates to use it as an opportunity to register as a voter at any center that will be covered in the first phase which will commence on 4 April," she said.

The electoral body has announced that the voter registration process will start from 4 April to 7 June with four phases of 14 days each.

"MEC shall register those that have turned 18 or will attain the voting age by 7 June 2020 or those who never registered during the 2019 tripartite elections and the three by-elections which were held after.

"All those who registered during the 2019 tripartite election and three by-elections need to go to their respective centers and confirm if their names appear in the register. Those that have changed residents should report to new centers to process transfers," said Ansah.

The Commission advised the voters to register in good time as the registration period will not be extended.

The launch of the electoral calendar follows a constitutional court ruling on 3rd February for the country to hold a fresh presidential election within 150 days and the 2 July polling day is the 149th day.