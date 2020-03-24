Sudan: Woman Killed, Baby Injured in Attack Against Returned Displaced in East Darfur

23 March 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Yassin — Nomadic herders launched an attack against returned displaced in East Darfur on Saturday evening. A woman was killed, her 6-months-old baby was wounded and the village was torched.

The woman killed was Aisha Adam. She had returned to Esheraya village in Yassin locality, East Darfur.

The assault led to the displacement of villagers to Keleikel Mojo, Yassin, and Arousa.

Ibrahim Osman told Radio Dabanga from Esheraya that the incident occurred while the displaced were cleaning their farm lands, preparing for the agricultural season. He explained that the nomadic herders who had settled in those areas objected to this, which led to a fight with sticks. In the evening the nomads returned, riding horses and camels, and driving two vehicles.

The attack on Esheraya not only resulted in the death of Aisha Adam and the wounding of her baby. Part of the village was burned down, including four shops, five workshops, four oil factories, and five flour mills. The area's only engine for pumping up water has been disabled.

South Kordofan

A gang of armed robbers on motorcycles assaulted and wounded Abdallah Idris in the area of El Rujeila in Habila locality in South Kordofan.

Mubarak Habila told Radio Dabanga that the robbers intercepted Abdallah Idris, severely beat him, plundered his property, and fled. Idris was taken to El Obeid Hospital.

