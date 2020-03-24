Zimbabwe: Importers Demand Removal of Duty On Sanitisers

The Shipping and Freight Forwarders Agents Association of Zimbabwe (SFAAZ) has urged the government to temporarily suspend import duties for sanitisers for use by medical staff and ordinary citizens in curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

Joseph Musariri, who is SFAAZ chief executive, said the items were necessary for the prevention of the spread of the virus.

"In times like these, it might be prudent for the government to scrap import related duties and levies on face masks, soaps and sanitisers. These tools are very critical in the fight against the pandemic," he said.

Sanitisers are levied at 40 percent duty.

Musariri said SAFAAZ had also joined hands with the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Association (FIATA) in the fight against the virus.

"The disruption to the aviation sector is now one of the greatest threats to the timely delivery of life saving medical supplies and key component to sectors identified as vital to economic security.

"FIATA now urges all governments, through a common need, to fully implement the World Trade Organisation Agreement on Trade Facilitation. FIATA and its national association members are the key to meeting community and economy expectations in these challenging times and the rebuild for the future."