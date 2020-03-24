Nigeria: Police Disperse Violent Protest By El-Zakzaky's Sect in Abuja

24 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Omonobi

Police operatives yesterday evening dispersed a violent protest by some members of the disbanded El-Zakzaky Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), along Aguiyi Ironsi way in Maitama district.

The sect members, who went berserk and were attacking police operatives and other innocent citizens with stones and dangerous weapons, defied the subsisting directive by the FCT Minister, restricting all protests and procession to Unity Fountain.

"Reacting to the development, FCT Police Command spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said in a statement: "The sect while executing the unruly act damaged the windscreen of a Police Rapid Response Patrol vehicle.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Nigeria Reports Chloroquine Poisonings After Trump Praised Drug
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.