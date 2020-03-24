Nigeria: Traditional Ruler Urges Sanwo-Olu to Probe Lagos Explosion

The Baale of the Shoba community in the Abule-Ado area of Lagos State, Chief Jimoh Agbebeji, has urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to order an investigation into the explosion that rocked the community on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

The explosion killed 21 persons, including the Administrator and workers of the Bethlehem Girls College, and also destroyed over 100 buildings.

The fire, which followed the explosion, ravaged the community and burnt many of the buildings. Hundreds of residents were rendered homeless as a result of the tragedy.

Sanwo-Olu has set up a N2bn relief fund for the victims of the explosion.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation had said the explosion was caused by a truck, which hit a stack of gas cylinders, while some residents of the community faulted the claim, alleging that the explosion was caused by a bomb.

However, Agbebeji urged the governor to send some experts to the community to investigate the matter.

The Baale also urged the Federal Government to support the relief fund set up by the governor.

He said, "On March 15, 2020, around 9am, there was a tremendous blast in our community and its vibration reached Festac Town, Orile Iganmu, the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex area, Badagry and beyond.

"By our assessment and observation, we are certain that the blast was an act of terrorism because the incident occurred in the heart of the community; so, the declaration by the NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, that the blast was caused by gas cylinders is false and meant to suppress the genuine facts and mislead the people.

"We humbly request the Lagos State Government under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to send a high-powered fact-finding delegation to our community to x-ray and investigate the remote and root causes of the blast in the community and avert a further occurrence.

We want the relief fund set up by the state governor to reach the affected victims and we call on the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd) and other prominent people in Lagos State and our dear country, Nigeria, to support Lagos State and give succour to the affected people in our community."

