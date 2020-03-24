Nigeria Warns Against Using Drug for COVID that Trump Hailed as Treatment

Photo: Pixabay
Drugs, medicines.
23 March 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Nigeria has warned against using the drug chloroquine to fight COVID-19 after three people were hospitalized after overdosing on it, according to a CNN report.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump said at a briefing that the Food and Drug Administration had approved the drug for treatment of the coronavirus. “It was approved very, very quickly and it’s now approved, by prescription,” Trump said.

The FDA, however, released a statement after the president’s briefing saying that the agency is “investigating” the use of the drug that is “already approved for treating malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis to determine whether it can be used to treat patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 . . .”

The Lagos State Health Ministry also released a statement about chloroquine saying, “We do not have any hard evidence that chloroquine is effective in preventing or managing COVID-19.”

CNN said one man saw the price of chloroquine rise by more than 400% in a few minutes.

Chloroquine has been used to treat malaria in parts of Africa where the disease is endemic.

Read the original article on VOA.

More on This
Nigeria Reports Chloroquine Poisonings After Trump Praised Drug
COVID-19 Cases Rise to 36 in Nigeria
Nigeria Records First Death From COVID-19
You Need to Know the Latest Data to Avoid COVID-19
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Nigeria Reports Chloroquine Poisonings After Trump Praised Drug
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.