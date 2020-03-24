Zimbabwe: 20 Former Farm Workers Evicted

24 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Ivan Zhakata

TWENTY former workers of Water Vlei Farm along Seke Road in Chitungwiza and their families were evicted yesterday after foiled attempts two weeks ago when they attacked the Messenger of Court.

Yesterday, the Messenger of Court accompanied by anti-riot police managed to enforce the eviction order.

When The Herald crew visited the farm, the Messenger of Court was moving the farm workers' property off the farm.

One of the affected, Richard Matarutse said they had nowhere to go since they had been living on the farm for more than two decades.

"We were served with a notice last month, but we have nowhere to go," he said.

Another worker, who requested anonymity, said they were not given enough time to look for an alternative place.

"This is not fair. We do not have anywhere to go and we have children who are going to school nearby. We do not even know what to do now and where to go from here," she said.

Ms Tambudzai Kachepa said the eviction was aboveboard.

"We have been battling to evict these families from the farm over the past five years and they have been ignoring letters written by the executor of my father's estate. They were all aware of what was coming. This farm was bought in 1984 long before the land reform programme and it has title deeds, but the families were claiming that it was State land and they were going nowhere."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Nigeria Reports Chloroquine Poisonings After Trump Praised Drug
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.