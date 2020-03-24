Zimbabwe: 20 Former Farm Workers Evicted

TWENTY former workers of Water Vlei Farm along Seke Road in Chitungwiza and their families were evicted yesterday after foiled attempts two weeks ago when they attacked the Messenger of Court.

Yesterday, the Messenger of Court accompanied by anti-riot police managed to enforce the eviction order.

When The Herald crew visited the farm, the Messenger of Court was moving the farm workers' property off the farm.

One of the affected, Richard Matarutse said they had nowhere to go since they had been living on the farm for more than two decades.

"We were served with a notice last month, but we have nowhere to go," he said.

Another worker, who requested anonymity, said they were not given enough time to look for an alternative place.

"This is not fair. We do not have anywhere to go and we have children who are going to school nearby. We do not even know what to do now and where to go from here," she said.

Ms Tambudzai Kachepa said the eviction was aboveboard.

"We have been battling to evict these families from the farm over the past five years and they have been ignoring letters written by the executor of my father's estate. They were all aware of what was coming. This farm was bought in 1984 long before the land reform programme and it has title deeds, but the families were claiming that it was State land and they were going nowhere."