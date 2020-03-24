Zimbabwe: 'Suspend Duty On Masks, Sanitisers'

Customs duty, which is as high as 40 percent, should be temporarily suspended on all imports of masks, sanitisers and synthetic rubber gloves used to protect people from the coronavirus, Shipping and Freight Forwarders Agents Association of Zimbabwe (SFAAZ) has urged Government.

The association said the suspension of duty on these items would help boost local stocks through imports from other countries in the region.

Arguing its case, the association's chief executive, Mr Joseph Musariri said: "In times like these, it might be prudent for the Government to scrap import related duties and levies on face masks, soaps and sanitisers, and so forth. These tools are very critical in the fight against the pandemic."

According to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority's tariff handbook, import duty on synthetic fibres (common gloves used in the country) are charged at 40 percent and an additional US$3 per kg plus 15 percent value added tax.

Sanitisers are levied a 40 percent duty and 15 percent value added tax, while face masks do not attract import duty.

The value and quantities of these items coming through Beitbridge could not be readily established yesterday.

Mr Musariri said his association was supporting the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA) and its national association members who have since pledge to continue aiding initiatives to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The association is one of the major players who are at the centre of the international trade logistic and supply chain management process.

In a statement at the weekend, FIATA said: "The disruption to the aviation sector is now one of the greatest threats to the timely delivery of life saving medical supplies and key components to sectors identified as vital to economic security.

"On this matter, FIATA noted and supports the International Air Transport Association media release where governments do not appear to clearly understand that short term decisions will exacerbate the immediate and short-term ability of economies to meet the challenge of Covid-19 containment and then the economic rebuild.

"FIATA now urges all governments through a common need, to fully implement the World Trade Organisation Agreement on Trade Facilitation. FIATA and its National Association Members and their members are the key to meeting community and economy expectations in these challenging times and rebuilding for the future".