Zimbabwe: Computers Boost for Zanu-PF Structures

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has donated 40 computers to war collaborators, war veterans and the Zanu PF Women's League, to speed up the process of capturing data for party members.

The donation was presented by the party chairperson, who is also the Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri at the party headquarters in Harare last Friday.

The President also donated bags of flour to ensure party members engaged in self-help projects.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said: "We want to give you good news from the President, women and youth leagues, war veterans and war collaborators who have asked for computers. The computers will be distributed to your respective provinces," she said.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri revealed that President Mnangagwa emphasised the need for the computers to be put to good use.

The collaborators' chairperson, Cde Pupurai Togarepi, commended the gesture by President Mnangagwa saying it would help them in delivering their duties diligently.

He said that the computers would be stationed at their provincial offices.

"Our active members who are going to benefit are over 80 000 across the country.

"We are very thankful of the support we got from the President. Computers will help us to keep our membership records in a more efficient and accessible way as we prepare for the vetting of war collaborators," said Cde Togarepi.