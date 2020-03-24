Nigeria: Stringent Measures to Be Put in Place to Avoid Spread of COVID-19 - Kwara Governor

Ilorin — Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has hinted at more sweeping measures to curtail the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

The Governor also assured the civil servants in the state of prompt payment of salaries despite the work-from-home directive and commended the Emir of Ilorin Alh Sulu Gambari for his proactive steps on directives to the Muslims to restrict themselves to their homes for prayers, and the Christian leadership to saying that everyone is in this together.

Recall that Kwara state currently has no confirmed case but the government has set up various preventive and safety mechanisms, including establishing and equipping an isolation centre, to tackle the virus in the state

AbdulRazaq told reporters late Monday that COVID-19 may be treated as a national security issue which requires the support and understanding of every citizen to stamp out.

"We will be announcing further measures this week in containing the spread of the virus. We also expect the federal government to come up with further measures.

This may entail further restrictions on the movement of people in the interest of public health and security. It is a national security situation now which everybody should understand," AbdulRazaq said, a day after he directed civil servants to work from home and called for social distancing in the state.

