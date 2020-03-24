Nigeria: Stringent Measures to Be Put in Place to Avoid Spread of COVID-19 - Kwara Governor

24 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin — Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has hinted at more sweeping measures to curtail the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

The Governor also assured the civil servants in the state of prompt payment of salaries despite the work-from-home directive and commended the Emir of Ilorin Alh Sulu Gambari for his proactive steps on directives to the Muslims to restrict themselves to their homes for prayers, and the Christian leadership to saying that everyone is in this together.

Recall that Kwara state currently has no confirmed case but the government has set up various preventive and safety mechanisms, including establishing and equipping an isolation centre, to tackle the virus in the state

AbdulRazaq told reporters late Monday that COVID-19 may be treated as a national security issue which requires the support and understanding of every citizen to stamp out.

"We will be announcing further measures this week in containing the spread of the virus. We also expect the federal government to come up with further measures.

This may entail further restrictions on the movement of people in the interest of public health and security. It is a national security situation now which everybody should understand," AbdulRazaq said, a day after he directed civil servants to work from home and called for social distancing in the state.

vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Nigeria Reports Chloroquine Poisonings After Trump Praised Drug
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.