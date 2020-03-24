Nigeria: Coronavirus - What You Must Do to Curb Spread of Disease - NCDC

In what it tagged #TakeResponsibility, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has launched an online campaign to help curb the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and fake news.

The centre on Monday said itself and other government agencies, through the campaign, hope to promote measures needed to help Nigerians make informed decisions as the disease evolves in the country.

The campaign, detailed in ebooks, outlined what Nigerians must do which includes: handwashing, avoiding large gatherings & physical contact, disinfecting surfaces, sharing information from official sources and self-isolation.

It said while it is important that Nigerians practice self-isolation, they must also stay in well ventilated rooms and frequently clean and disinfect surfaces while also maintaining high hygiene.

It added that "If you feel feverish, keep coughing, have a sore throat and difficulty breathing, call on the NCDC for immediate help in 0800 9700 0010"; or send text messages to 08099555577; or WhatsApp message to 07087110839 or via Twitter and Facebook @NCDCgov or info@ncdc.gov.ng.

The centre is also seeking volunteers who would help it in sharing daily verified messages on COVID-19 in Nigeria to their followers and fans in order to curb the spread of fake news during the pandemic.

Nigeria has thus far recorded 40 COVID-19 cases, one of whom had died and two others discharged.