Nigeria: Huawei Trains 10,000 Nigerian Students in Cloud Computing, Big Data

24 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Zakariyya Adaramola

Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited has trained over 10,000 Nigerian students in cloud computing and big data, the company said in a statement yesterday.

The company also said it had invested heavily in improving the digital skills and talents of Nigerians and trained more than 20,000 ICT engineers managing main telecommunications network operations.

In addition, it said, 2,000 Nigerian youths and 1,000 federal civil servants had been trained by the company in various Information and Communication Technology skills.

The company said it was on this basis that it was given the Telecoms Company of the Year 2019 Award by Leadership newspaper in Abuja, recently.

Commenting on the award, Mr. Kelvin Yangyang, the deputy managing director and head of public relations, Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited, stated: "Huawei is happy to be recognized for its contributions to the growth of the Nigerian ICT industry. In over two decades ago since Huawei began business operations in Nigeria, we have collaborated with the government, operators and other partners to ensure every Nigerian enjoys quality access to telephony and internet coverage across the nation - In rural and urban areas.

"Huawei is committed to do more. We will continuously support and contribute to digital inclusion in Nigeria by making technology accessible for all".

