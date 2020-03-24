South Africa: Cities Close Beaches After Social Distancing Calls Are Ignored

Photo: Susanne Jutzeler/Pixabay
Sandcastle (file photo).
23 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shani Reddy

Cape Town will become the fourth South African municipality to ban people from its beaches.

The George and Nelson Mandela Bay municipalities this past weekend announced the indefinite closures of its beaches, while Durban closed its beaches on 17 March until further notice in a move to advance social distancing.

In a media statement yesterday, the City of Cape Town (CoCT) announced that as of Tuesday 24 March 2020, all beaches along Cape Town's coastline will be closed for all activities.

The City said there had been an increase in beachgoers since the closure of other public facilities.

"We have seen around the world how members of the public have flocked to beaches during this critical time and we want to ensure that residents and visitors are not placing themselves at increased risk by congregating in large numbers at beaches," said the City in a statement.

"We are in the midst of an unprecedented period that calls for greater awareness and interventions.

"We need to practice social distancing if we are going to limit the impact of the Covid-19 virus. If we do not practise social distancing the impact of this virus will be far worse."

All activities, whether it...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Nigeria Reports Chloroquine Poisonings After Trump Praised Drug
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.