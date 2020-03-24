South Africa: Cities Close Beaches After Social Distancing Calls Are Ignored

analysis

Cape Town will become the fourth South African municipality to ban people from its beaches.

The George and Nelson Mandela Bay municipalities this past weekend announced the indefinite closures of its beaches, while Durban closed its beaches on 17 March until further notice in a move to advance social distancing.

In a media statement yesterday, the City of Cape Town (CoCT) announced that as of Tuesday 24 March 2020, all beaches along Cape Town's coastline will be closed for all activities.

The City said there had been an increase in beachgoers since the closure of other public facilities.

"We have seen around the world how members of the public have flocked to beaches during this critical time and we want to ensure that residents and visitors are not placing themselves at increased risk by congregating in large numbers at beaches," said the City in a statement.

"We are in the midst of an unprecedented period that calls for greater awareness and interventions.

"We need to practice social distancing if we are going to limit the impact of the Covid-19 virus. If we do not practise social distancing the impact of this virus will be far worse."

All activities, whether it...