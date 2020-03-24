South Africa: COVID-19 Will Compel More Company Annual General Meetings to Go Virtual

23 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ruan Jooste

Many listed companies are preparing for their annual general meetings, as December year-end issuers must hold their meetings before July. Despite personal preferences for face-to-face encounters, the Covid-19 pandemic has the potential to forever change the way business is done between providers and the people they serve.

It remains business as usual for money managers and business brokers on the five listed securities exchanges in South Africa as electronic trading activity remains unphased by the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

JSE CEO Leila Fourie says that the largest local virtual trading floor will keep markets open to enable all participants to conclude transactions in accordance with their investment decisions and strategies.

"A fundamental part of running a fair market is to enable free market forces to play out. Our role at the exchange is to ensure that we run orderly and fair markets, allowing companies access to capital and investors to trade in these volatile times," Fourie says in a press release.

But the Covid-19 outbreak and government's subsequent restrictions are posing a number of challenges in terms of limits imposed on travel and get-togethers of a large number of people, especially on how the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Nigeria Reports Chloroquine Poisonings After Trump Praised Drug
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.