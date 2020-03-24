South Africa: COVID-19 Will Compel More Company Annual General Meetings to Go Virtual

analysis

Many listed companies are preparing for their annual general meetings, as December year-end issuers must hold their meetings before July. Despite personal preferences for face-to-face encounters, the Covid-19 pandemic has the potential to forever change the way business is done between providers and the people they serve.

It remains business as usual for money managers and business brokers on the five listed securities exchanges in South Africa as electronic trading activity remains unphased by the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

JSE CEO Leila Fourie says that the largest local virtual trading floor will keep markets open to enable all participants to conclude transactions in accordance with their investment decisions and strategies.

"A fundamental part of running a fair market is to enable free market forces to play out. Our role at the exchange is to ensure that we run orderly and fair markets, allowing companies access to capital and investors to trade in these volatile times," Fourie says in a press release.

But the Covid-19 outbreak and government's subsequent restrictions are posing a number of challenges in terms of limits imposed on travel and get-togethers of a large number of people, especially on how the...