Tanzania: Several Charity Activities On Mengi Expected in Dodoma, Dar

SEVERAL charity activities are set to take place in Dar es Salaam and Dodoma in keeping the legacy of Reginald Mengi, who was one of Tanzanian richest businesspeople.

The popular business mogul died in May last year, the death which shocked the business community and Tanzanians at large due to the contribution of his investments to individuals and the country's economy.

In remembering his life, the Dr Reginald Mengi Persons with Disabilities Foundation will organise various charity activities in May, one year after his death.

Dr Reginald Mengi Persons with Disabilities Foundation Executive Director Shimimana Ntuyabaliwe said they had dedicated the whole month for undertaking various events and social activities, hoping that by that time the government would have managed to contain the coronavirus and allow gatherings.

"During this month we will have activities to bring back smiles to those who suffer...we call upon other Tanzanians to join us in this campaign," she said, noting that the campaign was dubbed 'Ubuntu' which means humanity.

The planned activities are inclusive sports and other games, planting trees, blood donation and charity walk.

Inclusive games will involve about 1,000 pupils from Dar es Salaam schools, those with and without disabilities.

The sports are meant to demonstrate opportunities available in sports for the people with disabilities.

The foundation has asked Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan to open the event which is also expected to involve political leaders.

Ms Ntuyabaliwe noted that a blood donation campaign would be another initiative which would reflect the life of Dr Mengi who lived to help others.

During the month, campaigners will also engage in planting trees in keeping Dr Mengi's legacy who had planted 24,000,000 trees during his life.