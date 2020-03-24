South Africa: DA to Launch Coronavirus Information Channel

23 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By News24

DA leader John Steenhuisen is set to launch a dedicated coronavirus information channel on Tuesday.

The party leader's spokesperson, Azola Mboniswa, said the channel would broadcast live on the party's Facebook and Twitter accounts twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, at 14:00.

"The DA believes that South Africans have a real and urgent need for regular, reliable and consistent updates and information on the pandemic," Mboniswa said in a statement on Monday.

The party is set to collaborate with and host industry experts, its spokespersons as well as public health professionals to "provide up-to-date information on the state of the coronavirus outbreak in South Africa".

"We have also launched a dedicated email hotline [coronavirus@da.org.za] to which any citizen and resident can submit questions, concerns or suggestions for which we will provide verified answers and the necessary feedback," Mboniswa said.

On Monday, South Africa had 402 confirmed cases.President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to make an announcement on Monday night on strict measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Nigeria Reports Chloroquine Poisonings After Trump Praised Drug
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.