Tunisia: Law Will Be Applied Strictly to Any Violator of Preventive Measures Against Covid-19 (Mechichi)

Tunis/Tunisia — Interior Minister Hichem Mechichi called on all citizens to "respect the measures taken by the state" to protect them from COVID-19 that caused three deaths until March 22 and 89 confirmed cases of infection with which were recorded.

Speaking at a press conference held on Monday at the Ministry's headquarters in Tunis, Mechichi said "the security forces will not hesitate to apply the law strictly and rigorously against anyone who violates the preventive measures".

He added that these measures have taken an increasing pace in order to limit the movement of citizens during the day and ensure compliance with the night curfew, except in exceptional and urgent cases.

The minister also recalled the closure, since the end of last week, of businesses that are not essential.

The measures announced by Tunisia are an exception, he said, adding that some countries on the northern and southern shores of the Mediterranean have been slow to react.

Mechichi said as part of ensuring compliance with preventive measures, security forces have so far arrested 408 people.

Of these, 30 individuals will appear before the courts under arrest and another 384 people at liberty, he pointed out.

He also said 204 minutes have been drafted over non-compliance with the decision to shut down businesses. Some 412 businesses (cafes, restaurants, bars and others) have been closed and 386 people were arrested over non-compliance with the closure orders.

The life of citizens is in danger, hence the need to take responsibility before it is too late, Mechichi said.

"We have authorized our security forces to strictly enforce the law and have asked them to urge citizens to stay in their homes," he said.