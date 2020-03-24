Tunisia: Coronavirus - Saied/Tebboune Phone Talk

23 March 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kaïs Saied, on Monday had a telephone conversation with his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The talk was an opportunity to discuss "the various measures taken by the two countries and their effectiveness in limiting the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19)," reads a statement from the Presidency of the Republic.

The permanent coordination between the two countries in all sectors, including the transport of goods and the repatriation of Tunisian and Algerian citizens still stranded in some countries, were at the heart of the meeting.

With regard to the war on COVID-19, the two Heads of State considered it important to "combine international efforts in the fight against this pandemic which affects the whole of humanity".

