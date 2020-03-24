Cameroon: Olympic Games - IOC Preoccupied By Coronavirus Impact

Some federations have continued mounting pressure on the need to postpone the 2020 Olympic Games due to the dangers of the Coronavirus.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has asked National Olympic Committees (NOCs) about the impact of the Coronavirus crisis on athlete preparation. The demand comes following pressure to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games by some sports federations. Some federations have continued to mount pressure on the need to postpone the games. On Friday March 20, 2020, the USA Swimming warned that its swimmers could no longer train normally without the risk of catching the virus. They were echoed by the French swimming federation, the Norwegian Olympic Committee and athletes. In addition to the growing number of voices in favour of a delay, the cascading postponement of major international sports competitions, such as the Euro 2020 football tournament, which has been pushed back a year, is putting the IOC under pressure. The IOC President Thomas Bach told the New York Times that it would be premature to postpone. According to Thomas Bach postponement would not be responsible now. The decision to confirm the dates for the summer Olympic Games was made in statement from the IOC after an extraordinary teleconference with international sports federations. The release stated that the IOC remains fully committed to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and with more than four months to go before the Games there is no need for any drastic decisions at this stage; and any speculation at this moment would be counter-productive. The IOC encouraged all athletes to continue to prepare for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 as best they can. The release further stated that the ICO will keep supporting the athletes by consulting with them and their respective NOCs, and by providing them with the latest information and developments, which are accessible for athletes worldwide on the Athlete365 website and via their respective NOCs and IFs. To date, 57 percent of the athletes are already qualified for the Games. For the remaining 43 percent of places, the IOC will work with the IFs to make any necessary and practical adaptations to their respective qualification systems for Tokyo 2020. Meanwhile the Olympic flame arrived in Japan on Friday March 20, marking the beginning of official celebrations for a global sporting event that could still be derailed by the novel coronavirus pandemic.