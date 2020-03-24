Cameroon: March Plenary Sitting - MPs Urged to Promote General Interest

23 March 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The opening plenary was chaired by the eldest member of the House, Koa Mfegue Laurentine epse Mbede.

Members of the National Assembly have been called to safeguard general interest in the course of deliberations at the House. The call was made by the eldest member of the House Koa Mfegue Laurentine epse Mbede as she chaired the opening session together with the two youngest members of the provisional bureau. The eldest member also called the lawmakers to represent the interest of the population throughout their mandate at the National Assembly. In her opening statement, she told Members of Parliament (MPs) being elected into the National Assembly calls for work at all times. She equally called for the respect of opinion during deliberations, instating general interest should be given preference. Differences in opinions, Hon. Koa Mfegue said, should be accepted but objectivity and tolerance should be given the pride of place. "That said, we should safeguard general interest," she stated. The eldest member equally called on MPs to henceforth meticulously represent the aspirations of those who voted them into the National Assembly. "The forces of circumstances, our constitutional and legislative stipulations have, once availed me the opportunity to chair, in the same capacity as eldest member, the opening sitting of the March ordinary session of the National Assembly as it was the case on March 10, 2020 during the inaugural sitting of the statutory ordinary session of the 10th legislative period. We now have the full powers to exercise our duties of representing the people," she stated, adding MPs need to at all times in the course of their mandates ensure the interest of the common man is represented. Hon. Koa Mfegue said a permanent bureau for the legislative year shall in the coming days be elected as stipulated by law. Going by the Constitution, Parliament meets in ordinary session three times a year (in the months of March, June and November) with the first session of the year (in March) being chaired by the eldest member before elections of the bureau of the House are organised.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Don't Miss
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Nigeria Reports Chloroquine Poisonings After Trump Praised Drug
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.