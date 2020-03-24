South Africa: COVID-19 - How to Keep Education Going in a Time of School Closures

opinion

The closure of schools because of the Covid-19 pandemic throws up a major set of problems, not least lack of access to the tools for distance education, ongoing teacher education and access to school feeding schemes. It's time to get creative.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on 15 March 2020 that schools would close within days for just over three weeks, as opposed to the originally planned one week of school holidays. This is in line with steps taken across the world to reduce the spread of Covid-19. This is a sudden change of plan and closures may be extended. What should South Africans look out for? What can they do to limit the adverse effects of this disruption on education?

The pace of learning should be kept up, as far as possible. What is not widely known is that reliable data points to steady quality improvements in learning over the last two decades. We cannot lose this momentum.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco), has responded to the crisis by providing advice on how to transition rapidly to distance learning, using modern technologies. This is relevant for those in South Africa who have the resources, but for...