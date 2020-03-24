South Africa: COVID-19 - How to Keep Education Going in a Time of School Closures

24 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Martin Gustafsson

The closure of schools because of the Covid-19 pandemic throws up a major set of problems, not least lack of access to the tools for distance education, ongoing teacher education and access to school feeding schemes. It's time to get creative.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on 15 March 2020 that schools would close within days for just over three weeks, as opposed to the originally planned one week of school holidays. This is in line with steps taken across the world to reduce the spread of Covid-19. This is a sudden change of plan and closures may be extended. What should South Africans look out for? What can they do to limit the adverse effects of this disruption on education?

The pace of learning should be kept up, as far as possible. What is not widely known is that reliable data points to steady quality improvements in learning over the last two decades. We cannot lose this momentum.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco), has responded to the crisis by providing advice on how to transition rapidly to distance learning, using modern technologies. This is relevant for those in South Africa who have the resources, but for...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Nigeria Reports Chloroquine Poisonings After Trump Praised Drug
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.