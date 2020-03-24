South Africa: Ramaphosa Moves to 'Prevent a Human Catastrophe of Enormous Proportions in Our Country'

analysis

Things changed overnight in South Africa on 15 March and again on 23 March, and it won't be the last time it does. Daily Maverick's Daily Digest will provide the essential bits of information about Covid-19 in South Africa and the world each day.

As of today, globally, there are 355,874 people who have the virus and 99,377 have already recovered from having it. As of midnight, just over 16, 000 people had died from the virus.

After days of discussion and negotiation, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last night that the country would go on lockdown. He warned that if measures did not escalate and adherence did not improve, then the country will have hundreds of thousands of infections within the next few weeks.

South Africans will only be allowed to leave their homes to buy food and medicine and to collect social grants and conduct other essential business. Ramaphosa touched on how the government will support business and workers during the 21 days of shutdown and mentioned that the South African National Defence force will be deployed to assist police in making sure people adhere to the new restrictions. He also discussed the funding...