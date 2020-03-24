South Africa: Ramaphosa Moves to 'Prevent a Human Catastrophe of Enormous Proportions in Our Country'

24 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

Things changed overnight in South Africa on 15 March and again on 23 March, and it won't be the last time it does. Daily Maverick's Daily Digest will provide the essential bits of information about Covid-19 in South Africa and the world each day.

As of today, globally, there are 355,874 people who have the virus and 99,377 have already recovered from having it. As of midnight, just over 16, 000 people had died from the virus.

After days of discussion and negotiation, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last night that the country would go on lockdown. He warned that if measures did not escalate and adherence did not improve, then the country will have hundreds of thousands of infections within the next few weeks.

South Africans will only be allowed to leave their homes to buy food and medicine and to collect social grants and conduct other essential business. Ramaphosa touched on how the government will support business and workers during the 21 days of shutdown and mentioned that the South African National Defence force will be deployed to assist police in making sure people adhere to the new restrictions. He also discussed the funding...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Nigeria Reports Chloroquine Poisonings After Trump Praised Drug
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.