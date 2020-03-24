Nigeria: Kidnappers Demand N20 Million Ransom for Release of NPFL Stars

24 March 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By James Sowole

Akure — Abductors of players of the two Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Dayo Ojo of Eyimba FC, and Benjamin Iluyomade of Abia Comets FC, have demanded N20 million for the release of the players.

Ojo and Iluyomade were kidnapped on Sunday at Ipele in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State on their way to Akure as the teams had gone on vacation due to COVID-19 incident.

The duo were former players of the Sunshine Stars FC of Akure.

A family source said the kidnappers have made contact some hours after the abduction to demand N100 million on Sunday.

He later revealed that they had reduced their demand to N20 million on Monday which they were still begging and hoping they would still reduce it further.

Public Relations Officer, Ondo State Police Command, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, who confirmed the incident, said the police were already on the trail of the hoodlums.

Ikoro said one of the players, who managed to escape, has been rescued by officers of the command.

