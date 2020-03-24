Ghana: No Ambassadorial Role for Celebrities in Fight Against COVID-19

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has debunked claims that suggest that the ministry needed celebrities to confer on them COVID-19 ambassadorial roles.

Earlier reports alleged that the government was set to appoint some Ghanaian celebrities to serve as ambassadors to educate the public against the virus.

According to him, the use of celebrities as ambassadors were not necessarily needed by the ministry as it would come with a cost.

He explained at a press briefing on Wednesday that the earlier statement he made was to encourage persons with mass followers to help in educating the public on the pandemic.

Mr Nkrumah however noted that if any celebrity would volunteer to use his or her channel to help forecast the preventive measures of the COVID-19 virus it would be of great help to the nation.

He however called on individuals and other stakeholders to collaborate with the ministry in championing the course against the virus.