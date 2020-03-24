South Africa: Staying Human and Socially Distant During the COVID-19 Crisis

opinion

Covid-19 comes to us on the back of generations of trauma in South Africa. For some, social distancing can breed feelings of insecurity, suspicion, fear, loneliness and depression. Even the call to practise social distancing is not within everyone's control. Social distancing highlights the inequality in South Africa.

Living through this pandemic is an experience that has highlighted our potential to be human or not. As people, we are neurologically wired to connect with others. We long for relationships. It is these relationships and our ability to connect emotionally with others that is central to our health and to how we live, learn, work and play.

I was inspired to think more about what this means for us as South Africans after listening to a podcast by Thomas Hübl and Terry Patten on "Touching, Not Touching, Not Separate", State of Emergence, 14 March 2020.

How do we maintain our humanity in the face of a crisis when we need each other, but in order to survive, we need to practise social distancing?

In crisis or threat, our innate and biological instinct is to self-protect. This means that the primitive parts of our brains are activated to enable us to respond...